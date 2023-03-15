Buhari celebrates Zakary Ibrahim, Talban Katsina, at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Amb. Zakary Ibrahim, his schoolmate at Katsina Government College and a former Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, lauded the enduring and dedicated service of Ibrahim to his community and the country as Talban Katsina.

Ibrahim, former Deputy National Security Adviser, had served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The president affirmed that his leadership, sense of duty and track record as a public servant in important institutions in the country, are worthy examples for Nigerians in public offices to emulate.

He prayed almighty God to grant his “jolly old schoolmate” a memorable birthday and continued good health and happiness. (NAN)