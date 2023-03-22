Buhari celebrates Tony Elumelu at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, on his 60th birthday.

Elumelu, who became 60 on Wednesday, is the chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group and was ranked among the World’s 100 most influential personalities by Time in 2020.

In a message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari said he shared the joy and warmth of the occasion with the renowned entrepreneur.

Buhari affirmed the honour and pride that Elumelu had brought to Nigeria and Africa with his achievements.

He said the celebrant has been lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training, with focus on rising generations of entrepreneurs.

According to him, Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing.

Elumelu had started out as a young banker, daring to dream of a technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA.

Buhari noted the combination of ”youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realizing dreams’’ that the entrepreneur continually projects.

He also lauded Elumelu for graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

The president joined family members, particularly his wife, Dr Awele, in thanksgiving to God for all the resourcefulness and impact bestowed on the celebrant.

He prayed for long life, good health and wisdom for the philanthropist, who is also the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation.(NAN)