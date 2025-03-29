Buhari Celebrates Tinubu’s Birthday, Expresses Pride in Their Political Bond

In a heartfelt tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his birthday, former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the strong bond between the two leaders, celebrating both their personal and political association.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a telephone call made on Friday, Buhari extended his warm wishes to the President and his family while offering prayers for Tinubu’s long life, good health, and a successful administration.

“I am proud of our association,” Buhari remarked, emphasizing the importance of unity in leadership and the shared responsibility for Nigeria’s progress. He noted that his family and he continue to pray for President Tinubu, emphasizing that in praying for the nation’s leaders, they are ultimately praying for the nation itself.

Buhari reflected on the history of their relationship, specifically highlighting the pivotal role President Tinubu played in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which enabled Buhari’s success in securing the presidency for two consecutive terms after previous setbacks.

Buhari expressed his gratitude for Tinubu and other party leaders, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape.

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organizer, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections,” Buhari said, underscoring the president’s multifaceted contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

Buhari also praised the APC’s vision, particularly the mandate handed to the party in 2015 to lay the foundation for a more prosperous future for all Nigerians, especially the less privileged. He reiterated that the vision for a better Nigeria continues to resonate under Tinubu’s leadership.

In closing, the former president also wished Tinubu, his family, and the nation a successful conclusion to the Ramadan fast and a joyous Sallah (Eid).

Garba Shehu, the former president’s spokesperson, conveyed the message on behalf of Buhari, reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared responsibility for the future of Nigeria.