Buhari celebrates Pantami at 50, describes him as ”resourceful, innovative”

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami as one of the most “resourceful, innovative and effective public officials that I have in the administration.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, in a statement said Buhari stated this in a goodwill message on Wednesday on the occasion of Pantami’s 50th birthday anniversary, Oct. 20, 2022.

The president said: ”The appointment of Pantami was one of the best choices I have made because he has added tremendous value to good governance.

”Pantami’s depth of knowledge of complex issues is amazing and remarkable.”

According to the president, Pantami’s loyalty and dedication to duty is worthy of emulation.

“As you attain this remarkable journey of life, I pray to almighty Allah to continue to bless you with more good health and wisdom in the service of your country and humanity,” the president told the minister(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

