Buhari celebrates Osinbajo at 66

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 66th birthday, March 8, 2023.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, equally felicitated the entire Osinbajo family, wishing them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turns another year, in good health and sound mind.

Buhari lauded the sterling service the celebrant had provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

He applauded the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work.

He, therefore, recommended such dedication to ”the younger generation whom the Number 2 man serves as a torchbearer to”.

Buhari wished the vice-president and his family joyful celebration, and greater grace ahead. (NAN)