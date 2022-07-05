Buhari celebrates Nigeria’s Iconic Thespian, Jimi Solanke at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the performing arts industry in celebrating one of the country’s most celebrated thespians, Jimi Solanke, on his 80th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president described the veteran songwriter, actor, performer, visual artist, poet and storyteller as a national hero.

The president thanked Solanke immensely for using his talents and works to help shape the modern and vibrant creative industry in Nigeria.

Buhari expressed the hope that ‘Baba Agba’s’ repertoire of works and skills, “which is a signpost of the best in Nigeria’s culture, drama and entertainment, will continue to inspire a new generation of Nigerians to work on, using the theatre to address contemporary issues, promoting peace, unity and progress across the country’’.

The president prayed for God’s continued guidance and blessings on the octogenarian, and wished everyone celebrating with the legend bountiful success in their endeavours. (NAN)

