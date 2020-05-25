Buhari celebrates Kwara Governor’s mother at 90

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji A. G. F. AbdulRazak, SAN and his son AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the incumbent Governor of Kwara State on the occasion of the Governor’s mother’s 90th birthday.

The mother of the Governor and wife of the first lawyer in northern Nigeria, Alhaja Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, a philanthropist and founder of the Raliat Foundation, will be 90 on Tuesday.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said in statement that President Buhari commends the celebrant for bringing happiness and joy to so many people within and around her community.

He prayed to Allah to grant her many years of service to the family, her community and the nation.

