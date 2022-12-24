Buhari celebrates  Ganduje at 73, lauds his efforts on security, infrastructure

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent hearty congratulations and best wishes to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on his 73rd birthday.

Ganduje will mark his 73rd birthday on Sunday while his wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje will do so on Wednesday.

Buhari, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday commended the governor for his leadership and administrative acumen, while he wished him a happy birthday.

He also saluted Ganduje for his work on security and infrastructure, describing him as the builder of “a secure and prosperous Kano State.”

Buhari urged the governor to continue giving importance to the welfare of the poor along with development. (NAN)