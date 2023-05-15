Buhari celebrates former NFA Secretary-General Sani Toro at 70

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and ex-Member House of Representatives, Sani Ahmed Toro, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, lauding him for his services to the nation and important contributions to the growth of football.





This is contained in a statement signed by the

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday.

Garba Shehu stated,”The President recognizes all the years of hard work of the first Executive Secretary/CEO Nigeria Professional Football League Governing Board, who during his tenure as scribe of NFA, the Super Eagles won gold medal at Tunisia 1994, Nigeria for the first time qualified and participated at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States where they reached the second round.

“President Buhari notes that it is worth remembering that under Toro’s administration the Men’s Olympic Football team won gold in Atlanta 1996, making the country’s ‘Dream Team’, captained by the great Nwankwo Kanu, with other legends like the skillful Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh, Daniel ‘the bull’ Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Tijani Babangida, among others, the first African nation to win that title.

“The President believes that Toro and other administrators who worked behind the scenes to give Nigerians these wonderful memories deserve to be thanked and prayed for, in the hope that they live more years to experience more moments of joy and celebration in the country.”

