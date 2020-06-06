Buhari celebrates Erogbogbo, the ‘Kind Teacher’ at 90

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo, a retired teacher and businesswoman who turns 90 on Sunday, June 7.

In a congratulatory message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the President described Erogbogbo as a well-rounded Nigerian.

Mama Erogbogbo was born in Kano in 1930, schooled in Lagos and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, where she impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage.

He felicitated with the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the woman, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life.

President Buhari saluted Mama Erogbogbo, who is mother to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

He wished her sound mind and good health, even as she is celebrated at 90 by all those whose lives she had touched positively.

A devout member of Ansar Ud Deen Ladies Society, the President commended the piousness of Mama Erogbogbo to the younger generation. (NAN)

