Buhari celebrates Eassayist, Prof Adebayo Williams at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with globally recognised essayist, academic and author, Prof. Adebayo Williams, as he turned 70, Sept. 9, 2021.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, saluted the almost 50 years of scholarship, university teaching, and contributions to public discourse that Prof. Williams had tucked under his belt.

He extolled the professor for being a source of inspiration to the younger generation, and a pride to the country.

The President noted that the multiple award-winning writer, after years of teaching at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) took his intellectual prowess to Europe and America for many decades.

According to him, Williams has used his God-given endowments for the good of humanity round the globe.

While rejoicing with the Williams family, the academia, friends and acquaintances of the celebrated writer and teacher, the President wished the professor longer life, good health and greater contribution to scholarship and sharing of knowledge.

He encouraged the newspaper columnist not to relent in addressing issues of governance very crucial to Nigeria and Africa. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...