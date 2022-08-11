Buhari celebrates Akintola Williams at 103

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends of renowned accountant, Chief Akintola Williams, to celebrate his 103rd birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president appreciated God for Williams’ grace of long life, strength and impact, particularly in service to the country.

Buhari felicitated with Williams for scoring many firsts, which brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa.

He said Williams was the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant in England in 1949, and starting the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa in 1952.

He noted other historic achievements of the chartered accountant in establishing Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants.

The president also acknowledged Williams as a founding member and first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and full involvement in setting up the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Buhari also noted the many recognitions and awards he had received, including appointment as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1997.

The president, who rejoiced with the chartered accountant, prayed for his wellbeing. (NAN)

