Buhari canvasses prayers for Nigeria as Muslims mark Islamic New Year

Immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari has called for prayers for Nigeria as Muslims MARK the Islamic New Year.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement Wednesday by Malam Garba Shehu, a former special assistant to the president.

The statement reads: “On the occasion of the Islamic New Year 1445, former President Muhammadu Buhari has called upon Muslims across the nation and all over the world to follow the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions while stressing the importance of self-retrospection in the full awareness that we are all migrants in this world.

“We called for prayers for the nation and adherence of all citizens to our collective good and avoidance of actions and utterances unbecoming a united nation.”

