Buhari cancels Sallah homage, to observe Eid prayer at home as directed by Sultan

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home as directed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who is also the President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI),

The President, in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, said his decision to observe the Eid prayer at home was also in line with the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to him, the decision is also in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

He said: ”This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

”Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading.”

NAN reports that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has urged Muslim across the country to look out for the new Islamic moon of Shawwal from Friday, May 22, marking the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. (NAN)

