Buhari calls Turkish counterpart, expresses sympathy over fires

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday rang his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyep Erdogan to convey the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria as wildfires ravage vast territories, torching houses, farmland, wildlife and humans in several places in the country.

In the telephone call, according to a press release signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Buhari recalled the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Turkey while expressing condolences over attendant losses of lives and property. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“I wish to express the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey at this critical trying time. I offer the readiness of Nigeria to extend its modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey,” said the President.

President Buhari extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster, and assured the President of Nigeria’s commitment to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey.

