Buhari calls T.Y Danjuma on his birthday, says he served Army with pride, valour

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Former President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday placed a call to General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (T.Y) to greet him on his 86th birthday and to especially thank him for his great service to the nation.


The former president said “T.Y as Chief of Army Staff built an army that was ready to execute combat operations day and night, at home and abroad, and at all times displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. He served the army with pride.”


He wished him many more years of service to humanity as he builds on his legacy of contribution to public causes and the welfare of the underprivileged.

