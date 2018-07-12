President Muhammadu Buhari has called for stronger partnership with lending banks to reduce the nation’s infrastructure deficit.

The President made the call when he received the Board of African Export and Import Bank (AFREXIM), led by Dr Benedict Oramah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He reassured that his administration would continue to ensure full implementation of all agreements reached with financial institutions.

Buhari said the Federal Government would keep “knocking on the doors’’ of the banks to participate more in building infrastructure and developing the real sector.

He said: “we are grateful for the much you are doing for us, but we will continue to knock on your doors for more and more as we strive to overcome our infrastructure deficit.

“We realise that we do need money to fix the appalling state of infrastructure we met, to do roads, railways, power and communications – a sector now mostly in private hands which is doing very well.

“Don’t be tired of us. We will be coming to you again and again. Please accommodate us.’’

According to him, the nation is already facing the challenge of fixing and putting in place long delayed infrastructure and will need strong partnerships for quick and better results.

The President said it was an honour for Nigeria to host AFREXIM’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), and 25th Anniversary in Abuja.

In his remarks, the President and Chairman of AFREXIM Board of Directors, Oramah expressed satisfaction with the support of the Nigerian government in the operations of the bank.

According to him, the bank’s confidence in Nigeria justifies the huge loans it has granted to the country.

He said the 20,000 participants attending the AGM had already expressed satisfaction with the quality of arrangements for the event, which included security. (NAN)