Buhari calls for urgent int’l response on TB cases

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to act in unison with rededicated efforts, using latest available technology and tools, to address the Tuberculosis (TB) epidemic.

Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide.

In his goodwill message to the roundtable conference of the Board of the “Global Stop TB Partnership”, the Nigerian leader expressed concern that efforts at ending a preventable and curable disease like TB were now complicated because of COVID-19.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, quoted Buhari to have told the roundtable session of Honorable Ministers of Health, during the 33rd Board Meeting of the Global Stop TB Partnership, that:

‘‘As I mentioned during the UN High Level Meeting in 2018, it is now even more urgent that the global community, especially the African region, act in unison with rededicated efforts, using the latest available technology and tools to address the TB epidemic.