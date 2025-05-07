Buhari calls Boss Mustapha over Sister’s death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Charity Mustapha, Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to the Government, SGF’s sister.

The former president, now on a vacation in the United Kingdom, UK, said he received the news of the passing of Charity after a prolonged illness with great sadness.

He praised her strength and resilience in the period of her sickness, saying that “such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled.”

He said the warmth and kindness for which she was known and with which she treated everyone would always remain in the hearts of her family and all those who met her one way or the other.

“She would forever be remembered with respect and affection by all who knew her.

May you and your family find the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss,” he concluded.