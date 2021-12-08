Buhari bids heavy hearted farewell to General Wushishi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday led the nation to a sorrowful funeral of former Chief of Army Staff, General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi who was buried in Kaduna after combined, well-attended, military and Muslim ceremonies.

according to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) the The body of the deceased veteran, draped in the National Flag and ushered into the cemetery by a military honour guard by Generals was lowered into the grave at 2:00pm.

President Buhari who was represented by a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the family of the late General and the Government and people of Niger State through the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

The President joined several other leaders who paid tributes to the man who strengthened Nigerian Military’s support to civil authority under democracy, following many years of military rule as Chief of Army Staff, describing him as one of the country’s most respected citizens.

In a letter to Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State, personally signed by him, President Buhari said: “l wish to commiserate with you on the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi.

“General Wushishi was a thoroughbred professional soldier, an officer and a gentleman whose contributions to the fatherland are immeasurable.

“He had a distinguished military career and we are proud of his impressive service to the country. He was an epitome of discipline and dedication to service, and a role model for both the officers and the rank and file.

“I also extend my condolences to his family, the Nigerian Army, as well as the Government and people of Niger State.

“My Allah repose his soul.”

Speaking on behalf of the widow, Hajiya Kande and the rest of the family, a former Head of State, General AbdulSalam Abubakar said it mattered a lot to all of them that the President sent an important delegation to the burial.

Prayers were said for the well-being of the President and of the nation.

The delegation included the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mohammad Nami.

