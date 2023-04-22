Buhari bids farewell to Vietnam Ambassador

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President has thanked the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for its support in areas of security, and economic development, as he bid him farewell after the completion of his three years assignment in Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who revealed this in a statement on Friday stated,”Best wishes in your next assignment. In your three years tour of duty here, we have virtually lived together. Congratulations on a successful term.

“These were the words of farewell from President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday at State House, Abuja, as he said goodbye to Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency Luong Quoc Thinh.”

Adesina disclosed that the President thanked the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for its support in areas of security, and economic development, expressing the wish that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to grow.

Ambassador Thinh congratulated the Nigerian President on successful 2023 general elections, and the widespread victory of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls.

He canvassed a mutual relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the APC.

Noting that the Coronavirus pandemic affected a good part of his stay in the country, Ambassador Thinh lauded President Buhari on how Nigeria admirably tackled the global health challenge, and how the economy is being rebuilt.