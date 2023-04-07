Buhari bids farewell to Angola, UAE Ambassadors

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted two outgoing Ambassadors in farewell audiences at State House, Abuja.

The affected Ambassadors, who had kind words to say about their tour of duty in Nigeria, include Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola and Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The outgoing Angolan ambassador thanked the president for the “wise leadership you’ve been giving to Nigeria,” for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group.

He also lauded Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

Responding, Buhari recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country uses its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.

He said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option”.

The president also received the outgoing Ambassador of UAE, Al Taffaq, saying he is quite glad that Nigeria made a good impression on him, as he stated in his remarks.

While recalling that he had been well received anytime he visited UAE, Buhari assured that the two countries would continue to improve on their relationship “as we have so much in common”.

Taffaq equally pledged that the two countries would continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector and civil society in his five-year stay.

He said he traveled extensively in Nigeria and has come to understand the diversity and culture of the people.

“I am leaving with beautiful memories. I will continue to be close to Nigeria in different capacities,” the Ambassador promised. (NAN)