Buhari attends niece’s wedding in Abuja, blesses couple

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja attended the wedding (Nikkah) of his niece, Hajiya Hadiza Lawal, who got married to Muhammad Tukur Ibrahim, at the National Mosque.

At the event, the President blessed the couple, while clerics used the opportunity to pray for peace and stability in the country.

In his sermon, the Administrator of the National Mosque, Ambassador (Professor) Shehu Galadanchi preached the virtue of love among humanity, urging obedience to Allah.

He also called on leaders to be truthful to their followers and sustain their trust.

The President’s family at the Islamic wedding was represented by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello alongside the Dan Madamin Daura, Alhaji Musa Haro.

The President’s presence at the National Mosque provided opportunity for more prayers for the nation and meeting the clerics since he refrained from attending Friday prayers at the Mosque due to heavy human and vehicular traffic.

Most times, President Buhari observes prayers at the Presidential Villa.

