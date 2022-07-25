Buhari attends Liberian 175th Independence Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja Tuesday for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the 175th independence anniversary celebrations of the country.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President, who will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event, joins other world leaders and organisations to rejoice with the people of Liberia at the event with the theme: “Fostering Unity, Protecting Our Peace for Development and Prosperity.”

Nigeria played a leading role in the stabilisation of the West African nation in the early 90s, leading to the establishment of democratic rule and has continued to assist the country in many ways especially through the Technical Aids Corps scheme.

In 2019, President Buhari was conferred with the highest national honour in the country, the Grand Cordon in the Most Venerable Order of Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia, in recognition of Nigeria’s continued support towards the development of the country.

President Buhari who will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is expected back in the country later on the same day, Tuesday.

