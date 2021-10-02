Buhari attends Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the inauguration of the Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office on Monday in Addis Ababa.

Adviser the President (Media & Publicity)Femi Adesina disclosed this in a Saturday.

According Adesina, the President, will depart Abuja Ethiopian capital on Sunday, is scheduled deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.

President Buhari will be accompanied by the of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the -General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

He is expected back in on Tuesday.

Prime Ahmed secured another term in office following the victory of Ethiopia’s governing Prosperity Party in the country’s parliamentary election of June 21.

In his earlier congratulatory message the Prime Minister, President Buhari had assured that Nigeria will continue support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African States.

‘‘On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment the democratic process and urge you continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you the people,’’ the President said in his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister.

