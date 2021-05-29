Buhari attends Emergency ECOWAS Summit on Mali in Accra, Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political in Mali.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

The meeting at the instance the Chairman the Authority Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President , who briefed on the latest in the country following his meeting with political actors in the West African country.

As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release all civilian officials detained.

President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey , Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

He expected back in Abuja at the end of the one-day Summit.

