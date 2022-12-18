Buhari at 80: You are most reliable Nigeria’s leader, says Masari 

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described President Muhammad Buhari as the most reliable leader Nigeria ever had.

The governor stated this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina, by his Director General (DG) New Media, Malam Al-Amin Isa, to felicitate with the President on his 80th birthday.

He said that within the last seven years of President Buhari’s administration, infrastructure developments recorded in the country had placed him above all.

According to Gov. Masari, “We celebrate your life of sacrifice, patriotism, service to humanity and the progress of Nigeria over the years.

“Your integrity and dedication to duty had made you stand out among all the leaders Nigeria ever had.

“Millions of people all over the world are inspired by your truthfulness, steadfastness, and passion for making a difference in the lives of all citizens of this nation.

“Your Excellency, once again, on behalf of the government and good people of Katsina State, we wish you happy Birthday and many more years in good health and in Allah’s guidance and protection.” (NAN)