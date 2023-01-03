Buhari assures Burundi of brotherly support

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will support Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary, saying this will be in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness,

The president stated this on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, when he hosted the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Burundi, Mr Audace Niyonzima said his President sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari.

He also wished the country well in general elections scheduled for February and March, this year.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the Special Envoy said.

On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage.

He, therefore, promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.

Buhari said he was looking forward to the polls, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms to be in office. (NAN)