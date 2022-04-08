Buhari assents to Bills on Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two Bills – Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021 and Animal Diseases (Control) Act, 2022 – recently passed by the National Assembly.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Shehu, the Animal Diseases Control Act repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

”It enacts the Animal Diseases (Control) Act for the purpose of prevention, detection, control and eradication of infectious and contagious transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases, and prevention of antimicrobial resistance.

”This is through the control and regulation of the use and administration of veterinary biologics, veterinary medicinal products and chemicals in animals, animal products, medicated animal feeds, sales and distribution of pet foods, veterinary medical devices, other veterinary products, and for the enhancement of animal welfare and food safety.”

On the Nigeria Police Academy, the media aide said: ”The Act establishes and provides legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.”

Shehu revealed that the Academy would be headed by a Commandant not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

He said the Commandant ”shall be appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act.”

Shehu revealed that Malam Umar El-Yakub, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), was at the State House for the signing of the bills. (NAN)

