Buhari asks Senate to confirm Justice Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge

April 1, 2021



President Muhammadu has written the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive Chief of the High Court of , Abuja.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who confirm this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Abdullahi had been acting in that capacity.

Adesina said the president made the pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Republic of (as amended).

In the letter, dated April 1, 2021, President urged the Senate to do the confirmation, “in the usual expeditious manner.” (NAN)

