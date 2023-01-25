Buhari arrives Senegal ahead of 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dakar, the capital of Senegal, ahead of the 2nd edition of Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography) confirmed this via pictorial reports on Tuesday night.

According to the pictures released by Aghaeze, the Senegalese Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Country’s Seal, Sidiki Kaba received the Nigerian leader at the airport.

The pictures also indicated that President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, met with President Buhari on arrival ahead of the 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari departed Lagos for Senegal on Tuesday after two-day officil visit to the State where he inaugurated some developmental projects.

The projects included the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Imota Rice Mill which are projected to create more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Buhari also inaugurated the Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited, Apapa, as well as the historic first Phase of the Blue Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History on Tuesday.

The first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line, taking a ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station, executed by the State Government, which spans 13 kilometers, has five stations – Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina.

The high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is holding under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”

The conference, which seeks to create favourable conditions toward achieving food security in Africa, is convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank.

NAN reports that the event will bring together more than 1,500 people, with the participation of Heads of State and Government, Ministers in charge of Economy and Finance, Ministers of Agriculture and related sectors, Governors of Central Banks as well as private sector stakeholders, multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, leading academics and scientists.

During the three-day summit, key stakeholders, including heads of state, development partners and private sector participants will come together to mobilise financing that will harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential.

The idea is to turning advocacy into concrete action. (NAN)