Buhari arrives Owerri, inaugurates projects, holds meeting with South East stakeholders

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Owerri, Imo, on one-day official visit where he would inaugurate some developmental projects executed by the State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was received at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, and the All Progressives Congress Anambra State gubernatorial candidate, Andy Uba.

Others at the airport to welcome the president included some cabinet Ministers and Presidential aides from the South East,the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne, as well as other Federal and State government officials.

NAN reports that the president is expected to, among others, inaugurate First Phase of Naze/Nekede/Ihiagwa/Obinze link road, Balloon Driven/Flood Control Tunnel and Egheada Bypass road.

NAN also reports that before departing Owerri back to Abuja, the president will hold townhall meeting with stakeholders from the South East zone of the country. (NAN)

