Buhari arrives Owerri, inaugurates projects, holds meeting with South East stakeholders

By Ismaila Chafe


President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Owerri, Imo, on one-day official visit where he would inaugurate some developmental projects executed by the Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was received Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, the Chairman of the South East Governors’ and Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, and the All Progressives Congress Anambra gubernatorial candidate, Andy Uba.

Others the airport welcome the president included some cabinet Ministers and Presidential aides from the South East,the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne, as well as Federal and government officials.

reports that the president is expected to, among others, inaugurate First Phase of Naze/Nekede/Ihiagwa/Obinze link road, Balloon Driven/Flood Control Tunnel and Egheada Bypass road.

also reports that before departing Owerri back Abuja, the president will hold townhall meeting with stakeholders from the South East zone of the country. (NAN)

