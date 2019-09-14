Buhari arrives Ouagadougou for ECOWAS Summit on Counter-Terrorism

#TrackNigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, to attend the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on Counter Terrosism.

A statement from the Media office of the State House, Abuja, said the President was received on arrival at the Ouagadougou International Airport by President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso, on Saturday.

”Also at the airport to receive the President were the Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others at the airport included the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Nuhu Mamman and members of the Nigerian Community in Burkina Faso.

According to the statement, the summit by ECOWAS leaders and leaders from Chad, Cameroon and Mauritania is expected to adopt an action plan to address the spread of terrorism and violent extremism in the region.

The Nigerian leader is expected to address the Summit where he will renew his call for West African leaders “to strive to provide the necessary resources and tools” for regional initiatives such as Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the G5 Sahel Joint Force to lead the war on terrorism and trans-border crimes across the region.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja at the end of the Summit.(NAN)