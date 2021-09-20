Buhari arrives New York for UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived New York for the high-level meetings of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The New York Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari arrived at the JF Kennedy international Airport in New York at about 4 p.m. local time.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives JF Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sunday evening for the UN General Assembly.

The President was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Other Nigerian officials on ground to welcome the President were, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba, his Environment counterpart, Sharon Ikeazor, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Uzoma Emenike, among others.

Buhari would be the second head of state to address the high-level session of the General Assembly on the fourth day of the General Debates at about 9:a.m local time on Friday Sept. 24, when he would speak on theme of the conference and other global issues.

The theme for 76th session is,”Building Resilience Through Hope- To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainability, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations”.

Tge Nigerian leader is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders of other countries’ delegations and heads of International Development organizations.

The President and members of his delegation would participate in other high-level meetings such as the Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Action on Reparations, Racial Justice and Equity for People of African Descent.

The delegation is also expected to partake in Food Summit; High-level Dialogue on Energy and High-level Plenary Meeting to Commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons among others (NAN).

