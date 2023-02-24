Buhari arrives Katsina for presidential elections

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday arrived in Daura, Katsina state, in preparation for the Presidential Elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) announced this in a press statement.

The President, who was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, will be casting his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari and other family members.

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 5:25 in Daura, preparatory to the elections, will be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President makes sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff are registered to vote in Daura.

Before heading home for the elections, President Buhari had actively participated in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presented the flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred successor, showcasing his record of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.