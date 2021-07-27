Buhari arrives in London for Educ. Summit, holds talks with Boris Johnson

Muhammadu Buhari is now in , the Kingdom (UK), where he will participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that the ’s aircraft arrived the Stansted International Airport, about 11:20 (local time) with the temperature 22 degrees celsius.

NAN also that an earlier statement by the ’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said the summit would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister the UK, Boris Johnson, and the President Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to , the summit will bring together Heads State and as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward toward transforming education systems in partner countries through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: ‘The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions’; ‘Transforming Education for Girls’; ‘Financing for Impact and Recovery’; and ‘ Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years’, among others,’’ Adesina stated.

He said the Nigerian leader would also hold a bilateral meeting with the British prime minister.

After the Summit, Adesina said, Buhari will spend a few days to keep a scheduled medical appointment.

“He is due back by second week of August 2021,’’ the president’s spokesman said. (NAN)

