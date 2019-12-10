Buhari arrives Egypt for ASWAN Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Egypt ahead of the ASWAN Forum on Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa.

Expected to hold between Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12, the Forum is aimed to address the interconnections between peace and development in the continent, while promoting Africa-led solutions.

The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of post-conflict reconstruction and development in Africa.

President Buhari is expected to return to Abuja on Friday.

With reports by ChannelsTV