Buhari arrives Daura to commission Transport University on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday arrived in Daura, Katsina State, after attending the 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu,said in a press release that President Buhari arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at 4.20 pm and was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The President, who is on a five-day official visit to the state, will on Monday participate in a ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura and commission the Kwanar Gwante (Shargalle Road), which is off Kano-Daura Road.

The specialized university, which will be built by CCECC Nigerian Ltd, will focus on research and development of human capital for the transport sector.

The President will depart Daura on Tuesday for Kaduna.