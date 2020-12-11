Buhari arrives Daura on week-long private visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said in a statement Friday.

He said the aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

In Daura to receive President Buhari at the helipad were the Emir, His Highness Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.

Shortly upon disembarkation, the President received the gift of a horse and a decorated sword in his capacity as Bayajiddan Daura from the Emir.

While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

The President last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 situation.