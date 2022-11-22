Buhari arrives Bauchi to inaugurate Kolmani oil well

By Olaide Ayinde

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Bauchi for the formal inauguration of the Kolmani oil field located at a border community between Bauchi and Gombe States.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at about 10:50 a.m.

Buhari accompanied by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) was received by governors Bala Mohammed, Babagana Zulum and Simon Lalong of Bauchi, Borno and Plateau, respectively.

The President after inspecting guards of honour by personnel of the Nigerian Army, boarded a chopper to the project site.

Buhari is expected to perform the official ground-breaking ceremony of the Oil Prospecting Lease (OPLs) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani River II Well.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, in October 2019, announced the discovery of crude oil, gas and condensate in the Kolmani River.

The commercial quantity discovery was the first in the region after several oil exploration on the Upper Benue Trough.

The oil field would be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and the NNPC Ltd.

The historic event signal commencement of commercial oil drilling and exploration in the northern region. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

