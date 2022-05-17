Buhari approves upgrade of FMC Yola, re-appoints NIPRD’s D-G Adigwe

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the upgrading of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, in Adamawa

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the SGF.

According to Mustapha, the approval is sequel to the demand by the people and the Adamawa State Government for the upgrade of the FMC Yola to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital.

The new development is to enhance the training of medical students and boost health care delivery in the state.

In another development, President Buhari also gave approval to the renew appointment of the Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Dr Obi Adigwe.

“The re-appointment is for a second and final term of four years with effect from Aug. 10,” he said.

While congratulating Dr Adigwe on his re-appointment, the president charged him to position the institute for effective service delivery to the nation. (NAN)

