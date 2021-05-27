Buhari approves swapping of Heads of Agencies under Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

  Buhari has approved the  swapping of positions by two heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social .

Malam Garba Shehu, the ’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Mrs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, the current Director General of the Agency the Prohibition of in Persons (NAPTIP), takes over from Basheer  Mohammed as the Federal Commissioner the Commission Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), while Mohammed becomes the new Director General of NAPTIP.

According to the aide, the swapping is in order to realize and sustain government’s abiding desire effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

The further directed that the changes should be effected after comprehensive handover notes to successors. (NAN)

