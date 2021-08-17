Buhari approves reconstitution of standing committee on national honours award

August 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari  has approved reconstitution of standing committee on Honours Award for a period of four years with effect from Aug. 5.

Mrs Anthonia Ekpa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to Ekpa, committee chaired by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad (rtd), Emir of Lafia, has Mrs Farida Waziri (-West), Muhammed Ja`afaru (-West), Alhaji Sale (-East), Chief Inikio Sam-sele (South-South) as .

are; Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr Abdullahi Onyekan, Office of Secretary to Government of Federation, Permanent Secretary/Director, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

In the statement, Ekpa said Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, had congratulated the committee , while urging to uphold the confidence and trust reposed in President. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,