Buhari approves process to replace retired Perm Sec

May 22, 2021



has approved the process to select five new secretaries to replace the ones in Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos States.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, office of the HOCSF, Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Yemi-Esan, 47 candidates have been cleared to sit for a written examination to fill the five vacant of those secretaries.

“The 47 officers were shortlisted out of 51 candidates, who faced a screening panel from May 17 to May 21.

“They are contesting to fill vacancies of  secretaries and those retiring this year.

“The exercise is sequel to the approval of in a circular ref: ACSF/CMO/AOD/012/1X/4,” she said. (NAN)

