Buhari approves Panel of Inquiry on NPA, suspends MD Hadiza Usman

Buhari has approved the recommendation the Ministry Transportation under Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Authority ().

According to a statement by the ’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, late Thursday night in Abuja, the also approved the suspension the Managing Director , Hadiza Usman.

The presidential aide said Mohammed Koko would act as Managing Director the , pending the completion investigation by the panel which would be headed by a Director.

”The has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

”The panel is to be headed by the Director, Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as .

”Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister,” Shehu further stated.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bala was appointed as the managing director in July 2016 by President Buhari. (NAN)

