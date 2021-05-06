Buhari approves panel of inquiry on NPA, asks MD Hadiza Usman to step aside

May 6, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business, Featured, News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry Mr. Rotimi Amaechi the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a Thursday.

According to Shehu, the President has also approved that the Managing , Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

The panel is to be headed , Maritime Services of the Ministry while the , of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

Other of the panel will be appointed , the said.

Tags: , , ,