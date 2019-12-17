Buhari approves nomination of Amshi as Chairman NASS Service Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Ahmed Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.

The approval of the nomination was contained in a letter dated Dec. 13 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter reads: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated Nov. 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated Nov. 25 2019.

“I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows:

“Mr Ahmed Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).

Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

In a related development, President Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON.

“At that time, I indicated that names of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments.

“Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”(NAN)