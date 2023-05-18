Buhari approves new governing board for FERMA

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the dissolution of the board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Thursday in Abuja.

Buhari’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, stated that the president approved the appointment of Mr James Akintola as the new board chairman to succeed Mr Tunde Lemo.

Lemo had earlier voluntarily stepped down from the position as FERMA board chairman.

“Other members of the old board have their terms renewed,’’ Adesina stated.

He quoted Lemo as conveying his appreciation to President Buhari for the opportunity given him to serve the country.

Akintola, the new FERMA chairman had occupied corresponding position in many states before his new appointment.

A multi-skilled construction professional, Akinola had been Senior Special Assistant, Infrastructure in Ogun, and Consultant to Kwara government on infrastructure.

He was Special Adviser, Infrastructure in Oyo State and Executive Chairman, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, among others.

Akinola holds a B.Sc. Architecture degree from the University of Lagos, and an M.Sc. in the same field from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University. (NAN)