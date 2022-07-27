Buhari approves new appointments

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new appointment into Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director, Information. Office of the to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Those appointed were Tijani Yahaya Kaura as Managing Director (MD), Oil and Gas free zone for Initial term of three (3) years effective 18 July, 2022, while Mr Augustine Umahi was appointed Secretary, Mobilization, Allocation, & Fiscal Commission for initial term of four (4) years effective 6th July, 2022.

“Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Captain Junaid Abdullahi, Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), for a final term of four (4) years with effect from 22nd September, 2022.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments,” Bassey stated.

