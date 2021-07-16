Buhari approves N6.25bn to kickstart ranching in Katsina

Following an approval of N6.25 billion by , Katsina State will lead the way setting up ranches, says Aminu Bello Masari Thursday Dustin-ma, Katsina State.

was disclosed a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special to the President(Media & Publicity) on Friday.

Shehu said while speaking at the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water scheme, which was completed after 29 years of commencement 1992, the appreciated President Buhari for consistently driving people oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

“Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part out of amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction,’’ the said.

Governor Masari noted that the Federal Government had been focused in meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water was a partnership for completion with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities.

The Governor thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water , and 50km Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.

